Keeping track of Hyderabad's history

HYDERABAD: Heritage conservation can be a daunting task if glimpses of the past are untraceable. Conservation architects and activists in Hyderabad are turning to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Dome library to seek rare maps, documents and photographic evidence to restore the heritage projects in the city.

The Dome library, with thousands of archives, has come as a saviour to heritage activists. The New Indian Express speaks to them about the importance of documentation for the conservation of heritage structures.

“When we started renovating the Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we had enough archival information because we had documented and collected the photographs ourselves over the past 20-25 years. But this wasn’t the case when we started working on the Qutb Shahi Toms in Hyderabad,” says Ratish Nanda, a conservation architect and the projects director of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, who is conserving the tombs to get it the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag.

“Two years before the project to conserve the tombs began, we had spent a lot of time in acquiring past evidence, which gave us hope to finalise and propose the conservation works. It was very difficult to get well-preserved and historically accurate paintings, drawings, pictures, maps and documents. There are very few books that we can look up, but the MIT Dome library, which had collected the documents for research, brought us the much-needed information and pictographic proof to go ahead with the conservation,” says Ratish, as he flips the pages of one of the many hardbound picture books published in collaboration with the library. “The pictures and maps helped us understand what has been changed, where we could begin archaeological excavations, about the encroachments and what kind of design patterns were seen in the stucco works that were buried under concrete,” Ratish says.



Significantly, the effort of the past nine years, along with a study of poetry and literature, has revealed much about the gardens of the necropolis. More recently, it has been determined that the mausoleums of Muhammad Qutb Shah and his wife Hayat Bakshi Begum stood within a single enclosure -- similar to the garden tomb enclosures of Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah and Sultan Quli Qutb Shah, he says.

He also said that a state-of-the-art interpretation centre is being planned at the entrance of the site -- within present-day Deccan Park -- to inform visitors of the significance of the site and the adjoining Golconda fort through a display of antiquity, architectural models and replicas, apart from screening of documentaries. This is also a precursor to seeking the UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

“During the period of Asif Jah VII, many British aristocrats explored Hyderabad pictorially and in the 19th century, Americans did with the latest cameras of those times. We may only have the documents and a few pictures from Asif Jah’s period, but MIT has collected data from multiple sources to make a gigantic library, which is at our disposal. Without this, it would have been difficult for us to see what the past looked like and without the glimpse of the past, we cannot conserve,” Mohammed Safiullah, a city-based historian and managing trustee of the Deccan Heritage Trust which preserves and collects archives, says.

He goes on to say that without referring to the pictures from the past, it would have been difficult to take up the restoration project of the Khairatabad Mosque which was built way back in 1621. “A picture from 1892 at the MIT Dome gave us a gist of what a mosque looked like, it was interpreted and finally, the project was taken up,” P Vijaya Reddy, the Corporator of Khairatabad, says.

The MIT’s Dome library is an open source digital archive which can be accessed by anyone for free across the world