Two Customs men nabbed for taking bribes

The two officials had allegedly targetted establishments not maintaining bills, and conducted searches on them.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two officials working in the anti-evasion wing of the Customs Department were caught red-handed by CBI officials on Sunday while accepting a bribe. The officials — Suresh Kumar, a Superintendent and Kishan Pal, an Inspector, had demanded bribes for carrying out an official favour. The two officials had allegedly targetted establishments not maintaining bills, and conducted searches on them. They had demanded bribes from owners in return for giving them a clean chit.

