Two Customs men nabbed for taking bribes

HYDERABAD: Two officials working in the anti-evasion wing of the Customs Department were caught red-handed by CBI officials on Sunday while accepting a bribe. The officials — Suresh Kumar, a Superintendent and Kishan Pal, an Inspector, had demanded bribes for carrying out an official favour. The two officials had allegedly targetted establishments not maintaining bills, and conducted searches on them. They had demanded bribes from owners in return for giving them a clean chit.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Despite SAI's clearance of wrestlers for U-23 Worlds, Wrestling Federation of India chief not amused
'Proud, Strong': BCCI extends support to pacer Mohammed Shami following online abuse
T20 World Cup 2021: Haris Rauf's 4/22 sets up Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand
Mumbai police record statement of witness Sail over allegation of extortion bid in Aryan Khan case
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to write to PM Modi over NCB's 'harassment' of celebrities
True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength: Rahul Gandhi