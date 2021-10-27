Don’t distort facts for fantasy: Actor-theatre artiste and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Ali Baig

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you see a historically accurate film being made, which portrays both sides of the coin?

Directors who are making films portraying historical characters should be responsible and conscious. They can make one of the guys a hero and the other a villain, which is a childish approach. We all grew up listening to the hero-villain story and now, we understand the grey scale. Distorting history is a criminal act. Nothing is 100 per cent black or white, there is always a grey shade to a hero and a villain. The facts are not correct in any commercial historical film. History should only be approached if you have an understanding of it and a genuine inclination towards it. Directors should not pick up characters from history and say they were man-eaters and homosexuals. Every ruler was power-hungry. Every ruler had multiple queens, concubines and keepers. Every ruler, irrespective of their ideology, was a part of bloodshed. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be a ruler. There is no concept of the saintly ruler. They would either be rulers or saints.

How do you integrate theatre with heritage?

I have been trying to do this like how my father Qadir Ali Baig did in the ’70s and ’80s. I reflect on the Deccani heritage and culture through my plays.

What are the lessons you’ve learned from your father?

He was my childhood hero and I took his work globally. We do plays in two languages, Urdu and English. At Le Hérisson de Verre (International Random Film Festival), which had the creme of artists from the EU, we were specifically asked to perform in Urdu. They said since everything was Indian, the act should also be in the local language.

How do you pick your roles?

Historical and realistic films are what I like. I receive five scripts every month, all I want to do is play a variety of roles like Shakeel from Aruvi, and Guru from Cobra. I like roles which cannot be characterised as antagonist or protagonist. I don’t like typical stereotypical roles. Recently, six big banners offered me stereotypical roles and I said no because I did not find them challenging.

How was the response to the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival this year?

The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is very important to Hyderabad. It is what the International Film Festival of India is to Goa and the Cannes is to France. Every year, it is only expanding — people have been visiting from Mumbai and Pune. We were the only festival which was live last year. Our acts and plays have something synonymous with Hyderabad.

What do you enjoy doing besides theatre and acting?

I am an amateur equestrian. The fear of not fitting into my grandfather’s shoes, who made world records, is still unparalleled and intimidating. I also like trying different cuisines.

What does theatre mean to you? How powerful a medium is it as compared to cinema?

Being born into a family of theatre artists, I carry a legacy and a responsibility. Therefore, I have a different approach to it — to pay tribute to baba (Qadir Ali Baig) and to revive theatre in the city. Compared to theatre, cinema is a much larger and powerful medium. Its makers should be responsible and produce useful content. I understand its industry, art and rules. But, there can be a balance.