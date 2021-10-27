Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors don helmets in protest after ceiling fan falls on colleague

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) took out a silent protest on Tuesday, a day after a ceiling fan fell on a female resident doctor while on duty.

The doctors demanded sanction of a new building by wearing helmets to their OPD visits and held placards demanding appropriate resolution.

“The primary demand is that a new building be sanctioned because the current buildings are old and not maintained well,” added Dr Vijay J, former General Secretary, Junior Doctors Association.

The OPD building was built in 1965 and is reported to have frequent seepage and waterlogging issues.

Meanwhile speaking to the media, Dr S Nagendar, Medical Superintendent, OGH, said, “The fan, which fell, was very old and it fell off due to the screws coming loose. While the majority of the fans across the hospital have been changed, this went unnoticed. As for the new building, the matter is in court and we are awaiting a judgement.”