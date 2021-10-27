Inspector quizzed over pistol pouch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konda Narsimha Reddy, the then Inspector of Amangal, who deposed before the judicial commission on Tuesday, was directed to appear before it again the next day, wearing a pouch with a loaded 9 mm pistol. The commission members wanted him to demonstrate how the pistol pouch could be “removed forcibly”.Reddy had assisted the then Shadnagar ACP V Surender in escorting the four accused to recover the victim’s articles. The commission grilled him on several aspects pertaining to his weapon, which was reportedly snatched by one of the accused to shoot at the police party.