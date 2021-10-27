STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘There’s no need for a cheat day’

The filmmaker relies on a strict paleo diet which allows him to eat only those foods that the early humans ate when they first roamed the planet about 2.5 million years ago.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Mani Shankar

Filmmaker Mani Shankar

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While most people, who go on diets, have a weekly cheat day, filmmaker Mani Shankar is firmly against the concept. “I have sensible eating habits and I see no reason to cheat. I would rather say, I was an idiot before, and I am not anymore when it comes to my food habits,” he says while speaking to CE about the ill-effects of refined foods.

The filmmaker relies on a strict paleo diet which allows him to eat only those foods that the early humans ate when they first roamed the planet about 2.5 million years ago. The diet comprises grains, fruits and meat.

Mani Shankar consciously avoids all refined food products. “I don’t eat white rice, flour of any kind or wheat. I only depend on ragi, black rice, jowar and millets, besides plenty of fruits and vegetables,” he says. He stays away from refined oils too. “I don’t eat out because even all the five and seven-star hotels use refined oils. I only stick to cold-pressed oils, it can make an unbelievable difference to one’s health.” 

When we eat simple carbs such as white rice, it gets broken down into glucose within minutes. But, black rice, on the other hand, has carbohydrates in complex forms. Therefore, it does not release glucose immediately and the blood sugar levels come down. “Unnatural sugar is poison. Anything refined is poison,” he says. 

The human body needs not only carbs, proteins and fats, it also needs a lot of micronutrients, and insoluble and soluble fibre. Commercial food is unhealthy as the manufacturing process strips the food of all its essential nutrients. The bran and fibre are removed, only carbs, sugar, salt and fat are sold as these have a longer shelf life, he says. 

By eating right Mani Shankar has also managed to keep chronic inflammation at bay. “Refined oil is nothing but hydrogenated vegetable oil, which does not have the balance of omega three and six. This causes an imbalance which leads to chronic inflammation -- an epidemic today. It starts with low-grade inflammation and is a precursor to many modern-day diseases,” he says. He has resorted to his grandfather’s diet. Back then, he recalls, they were allowed to indulge on sweets only during Dasara and Diwali. “The processed foods that we get today are full of chemicals, which induce cravings and make you want to eat more. 

This does not happen with natural food. This is what food engineering is all about,” Mani Shankar, who is also a chemical engineer, says.  Sugar, fast carbohydrates and nature-identical flavouring chemicals create a dopamine surge and an irresistible craving.  “To get more dopamine we need to consume more. To continue to feel good, we continue to eat more,” he says, adding that the body has an enormous capacity to restore itself. “We just have to make the right food choices.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mani Shankar
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp