Hyderabad firm Grene Robotics qualifies to compete in XPRIZE Rainforest competition

The competition was begun with an aim to design and operate incentive-based competitions to solve humanity’s challenges, and improve the understanding of the rainforest ecosystems.

Published: 28th October 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based firm Grene Robotics has qualified from India to compete in the global XPRIZE Rainforest competition. The company entered the competition in association with Fringe Ford, Field Projects International, a research group and TRAK-TFRC, a biodiversity/conservation equipment company. 

This competition, conducted every five years, sees various organisations competing for a $10 million prize money. The competition was begun with an aim to design and operate incentive-based competitions to solve humanity’s challenges, and improve the understanding of the rainforest ecosystems.

The competing teams will leverage existing and emerging technologies such as robotics, drones, nano drones with sensors (auditory, ultraviolet thermal, air samples), drones designed for sample collection (barks, water, soil, litter, leaves, faecal matter, moths, insects, etc), remote sensing, data analysis, artificial intelligence, DNA sample collection, genome sequencing, etc. 

Various other survey tools will also deliver information quicker, in a more affordable way and in unprecedented detail, without physical human intrusion into the rainforest.

