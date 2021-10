MAUD transfers two Additional Commissioners and two Zonal Commissioners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Wednesday issued orders for transfer of two Additional Commissioners and two Zonal Commissioners in the GHMC. As per the order, Ravi Kiranwho is Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad.

Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioner, GHMC is now posted as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally. R Upender Reddy, Selection Grade Municipal Commissioner working as Zonal Commissioner, L B Nagar, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nalgonda Municipality.

Earlier in the day, V Mamatha, Selection Grade Municipal Commissioner working as Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar, GHMC. However, Mamatha has been retained as Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally.

In consideration of her personal request, S Pankaja, Selection Grade Municipal Commissioner working as Additional Commissioner who was initially transferred to Kukatpally was later posted as Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar.The GHMC Commissioner and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration, Hyderabad will take the necessary action accordingly, the order added.