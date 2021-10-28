Osmania General Hospital doctors seek new hospital building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Junior Doctors of Osmania General Hospital held a press conference demanding a new hospital campus on Wednesday. The renewed push for the same comes after a final year junior doctor was hit on the head when a ceiling fan fell from the rood on an OPD room in OP block of the hospital. At the press meet, the doctors stated that the working space was not safe and there was a huge risk to the life of both patients and the staff.

“While the existing buildings are in urgent need of repairs and maintenance, there is also a need for a new campus at the earliest to ensure that the patient load is manageable,” said a representative of Osmania General Hospital Junior Doctors’ Association.