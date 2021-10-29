Shadnagar encounter: Constable says ACP warned of public threat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Head Constable Mohd Sirajuddin, who was among the armed police party who ‘fired’ at the accused, was asked why he did not do anything when the accused assaulted the police personnel.

“The ACP had briefed that there was a threat to the accused from the public. Because of that, at the time of the attack I was checking all sides if the public were attacking.”

“We had fired in our self-defence and also pursuant to our duty to protect the panchas and the police party. But nobody among the police party or the panchas were injured in the firing,” he added.

He also told the probe panel that he saw the bodies of the accused, but did not see injuries on their bodies. He also said that the accused had hurled mud into their eyes.