STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Shadnagar encounter: Constable says ACP warned of public threat

“The ACP had briefed that there was a threat to the accused from the public. Because of that, at the time of the attack I was checking all sides if the public were attacking.” 

Published: 29th October 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Head Constable Mohd Sirajuddin, who was among the armed police party who ‘fired’ at the accused, was asked why he did not do anything when the accused assaulted the police personnel.

“The ACP had briefed that there was a threat to the accused from the public. Because of that, at the time of the attack I was checking all sides if the public were attacking.” 

READ MORE HERE | I retaliated as accused fired first: Inspector Lal Madhar on Shadnagar encounter

“We had fired in our self-defence and also pursuant to our duty to protect the panchas and the police party. But nobody among the police party or the panchas were injured in the firing,” he added.

He also told the probe panel that he saw the bodies of the accused, but did not see injuries on their bodies. He also said that the accused had hurled mud into their eyes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shadnagar encounter
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp