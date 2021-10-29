STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shadnagar encounter: Inspector Lal Madhar’s cell tower pings raise doubts

After the incident, he was instructed by the SHO Shadnagar to stand around 100 feet away from the place of the incident.

Published: 29th October 2021

People gathered near Shadnagar police station on Saturday, and protested against the killing of the young veterinarian. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On December 6, 2019, the tower locations of the mobile number which Lal Madhar was using was recorded at Chatanpally in the morning and at Maharajpet, Narsingi, Greyhounds, Kotwalguda and Shamshabad in the evening hours, even as he told the commission that he was at the place of the incident at Chatanpally from the time of the incident till around 8.30 pm.

After the incident, he was instructed by the SHO Shadnagar to stand around 100 feet away from the place of the incident.

“The SHO took our phones saying, we would be speaking to others. My phone did not have a lock. It could have been used by others,” Lal Madhar said.

