110 kg ganja seized, 2 peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two peddlers were held and 110 kg of ganja was seized from their possession by the LB Nagar and Abdullapuramet police on Saturday. As per the police, both Lubaram Solanki and Kishan Ram hailing from Rajasthan, decided to peddle ganja to make ends meet. They had met a supplier named Mangilal after Solanki had sold his lorry to Mangilal and he offered them the contact of a ganja supplier. The duo used to smuggle small amounts of ganja through Maharashtra and Hyderabad in guise of travellers by using public transport.

On October 19, the duo collected 110 kg of ganja from Narsipatnam and were supposed to deliver the same to Maharashtra. They loaded the ganja under a stack of bananas and were caught when their lorry was intercepted near ORR limits. The drug is worth an estimated amout of `18 lakh. The Rachakonda commissionerate registered a total of 174 cases in the last five years. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that 7,500 kg of ganja has been seized by the police in different police station limits in the last five years.