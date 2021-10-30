STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acquiring a taste for rarity

Move over Italian and American food. Here are a few restaurants in Hyderabad that are serving some
distinctive global dishes from Hungary and Turkey

Published: 30th October 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Trying out an international cuisine is surely adventurous, but also needs one to acquire a taste for it. We are not speaking about the comfort foods of Italy and the USA, but some distinctive delicacies from Hungary and Turkey. While there are very few places in Hyderabad serving rare global cuisines, we’ve found a few and strongly suggest that you give them a true shot.

For instance, Fullfills on Banjara Hills Road No. 1 is the place to explore if you are a die-hard foodie and waiting to try out something that’s hardly heard of. This place serves Hungarian, Mexican, Lebanese and much more. The signature dishes here are the chimney cones and chimney cakes — the authentic Hungarian street food. “Hungary is famous for chimney cones and chimney cakes. You can have them as a dessert or a snack,” says Sri Lakshmi, the owner.

Cotton Candy Coolfill by Fullfills,

Another place that can tickle you taste buds is the Levant Turkish Restaurant on Banjara Hills Road No. 3. One might think what’s so rare about Turkish cuisine? Go there and you will know what’s authentic and what’s not. Adana Khabab, Reshmi Khabab and Lamp Khabab are some of the signature dishes. There’s also Tajen which is a slowcooked dish comprising lamb, chicken and vegetables. Zarb is another lamb delicacy that’s cooked in an oven for six-seven hours.

“The Zarb is pretty famous here. We serve Lebanese too, but it’s primarily Turkish food. Many people, who have travelled to the Middle East and Europe, are familiar with the dishes. So far, Hyderabad has accepted us well,” says Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui, the managing director, who makes it a point to also mention the world-famous baklava. For the not-so-adventurous foodies and fitness freaks, Nue Café in Jubilee Hills combines rare cuisines with health.

“Nue is mostly about wholesomeness, I wanted to bring different nationalities at one place. I love travelling and wanted to bring some elements of my journeys to Hyderabad,” says Sucharitha Y, the founder. The cafe offers Mediterranean, Korean and continental food -- all plated in an elegant fashion. “I wanted Nue to be for everyone. We have our own way of doing things and are trying to offer great taste along with health. Hyderabad is a tough market, people love international cuisines and I am trying to bring those dishes to the table,” says Sucharitha.

The cafe opens on Sunday. It is clear that Hyderabad is growing leaps and bounds when it comes to the food industry. According to food blogger Zuber Ali, the city is becoming the food capital of India. “You can find a lot of global and local cuisines here, which are not found in other cities. That is the biggest plus point here. The way Hyderabad is growing is really good; it’s authentic. For example, the equipment at Fullfills was brought from Hungary. Where do you find such authenticity these days?”

