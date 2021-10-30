Door-to-door Covid vaccination drive from today in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: In a bid to increase vaccination coverage in Hyderabad and to control the spread of Covid-19, the GHMC will begin a door-to-door vaccination drive from Saturday. Teams will visit colonies in the city and vaccinate those who have not taken the doses yet.