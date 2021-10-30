STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Teacher canes eight-year-old boy as spit lands on her face

As he spoke, some drool from his mouth accidentally fell on the teacher, causing her to lose her temper. 

Published: 30th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A government schoolteacher in Fatehpuram village, Shwetha, has been booked for caning an eight-year-old student whose spit landed on her accidentally when he was seeking permission to enter her class. The incident took place on Thursday when the Class III student Sanjith Kumar stood outside the classroom seeking Shwetha’s permission to enter. As he spoke, some drool from his mouth accidentally fell on the teacher, causing her to lose her temper. 

“The teacher started hitting the young boy using a cane. The complaint was lodged after the parents learnt the cause of severe bruises on the boy’s hands, legs and face. A case has been registered against the teacher in Shankarpally police station. It is also reported that the teacher has been removed from service,” police said.

