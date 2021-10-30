Medicine will be completely digitised in future: Dr Shetty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The future of medicine will be fully digitised, right from the first visit of the patient being completely virtual to the ICU monitoring by senior doctors via an app, said Padma Bhushan awardee and senior cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Health chain of multi-speciality hospitals.

He was speaking at the Osmecon 2021 conference organised at Osmania Medical College on Friday. Addressing the undergraduate batches of the college, Dr Shetty exhorted the students to be the forerunners of this digital revolution taking place post pandemic.

“Hundred years later, when the history will be written it would be referred to as ‘Before Covid’ and ‘After Covid’. The most dramatic change after Covid will be how healthcare infrastructure will go completely digital,” he said.

Emphasising why this digital switch is more crucial now than ever, he said: “In some studies in the US, where some of the safest hospitals exist, it was found that one in 200 deaths occurs due to medical errors. This is because pen and paper culture in medicine gives a large room for errors and to do away with this, right from reports to progress notes, to vital monitoring need to be digitised as Electronic Medical Records.”

He also demonstrated how he integrates technology in his daily practice as a cardiac surgeon, using a digital software with patients enumerated and their live status updated by nursing staff.