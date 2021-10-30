Spook easy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Check out these fun events happening in the city this weekend. round up your friends and have a blast

COMIC RELIEF

Celebrate Halloween by having a laughter riot with the best of Hyderabad’s comedians. Comics will come dressed in their Halloween costumes and you are most welcome to dress up too.

Where: Comic Social, Jubilee Hills

When: Sunday, 1:30 pm

LOLWEEN STANDUP COMEDY

Enjoy this Halloween at the newest venue in Hyderabad with some of the best comics in the city.

Where: Kiraak Hyderabadi, Secunderabad

When: Sunday, 7 pm

HALLOWEEN NIGHT BY DJ RINK

Get ready to have a good time this Sunday as DJ Rink makes you dance like you’ve never danced before. Also, Happy Halloween in advance.

Where: Grease Monkey, Jubilee Hills

When: Sunday, 8 pm onwards

CELEBRATE THE SUPERNATURAL

Asia’s biggest paranormal convention, ScareCon 2021, returns. Share real encounters with the paranormal, discuss possessions and exorcisms, and raise a toast to the spirits of Halloween.

Where: Insider

When: Saturday, 10.30 am

SECRET GARDEN FESTIVAL

The Secret Garden Festival aims to expose Hyd to the best in homegrown techno talent. Walk down a magical pathway that leads to the concert ground complete with art installations, food and drink, visual projection.

Where: Treasure Island at Wilderness

Retreat When: Saturday, 12 pm

UNCOVER THE MYSTERY

Experience the best horror vibes from the most mysterious night happening in Hyderabad featuring the renowned DJ ‘Brendon Fury’ and Madmen supported by Captain X.

Where: Frat House, Gachibowli

When: Sunday, 8 pm onwards