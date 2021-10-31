STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 held at Secunderabad railway station for transporting 54 kg ganja

Inquiries revealed that Premananada was involved in another ganja transportation case in the first week of October, but wasn’t caught as he had managed to escape. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday arrested six persons, including four from Odisha and two from Maharashtra, for reportedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra in trains. The cops seized ganja weighing 54 kg, approximately worth Rs 10.80 lakh from them. 

The accused Premananada Mallick, is the supplier, while Suban Haider Shaikh, Haji Mastan Ramzan Shaikh are sellers, and Nira Mallick, Raju Malik and Akhaya Mallik are transporters, the police said.They were allegedly transporting dry ganja from Odisha’s Berhampur in Ganjam district to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. The cops caught them after they got down at Secunderabad to take another train towards Mumbai. 

Inquiries revealed that Premananada was involved in another ganja transportation case in the first week of October, but wasn’t caught as he had managed to escape.He admitted that he transported ganja in Garib Rath Express from Odisha to Secunderabad. However, seeing the checking by the Train Ticket Examiner and the police, he left two bags containing eight packets of ganja weighing about 13 kg and fled from the place. 

The accused also admitted another ganja transportation case, in which he had transported ganja in Janmabhoomi Express from Odisha to Lingampally. Due to police checking, he left the bags containing ganja and fled from the place. Further investigation is in process, said police.

War on drugs: Cops intensfy efforts

With intensified efforts to curb ganja menace, the Hyderabad police, over the past weeks, raided multiple places in the city and tracked down smugglers, apart from seizing huge amount of the illegal drug.  A week ago, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a meeting with officials of different, stressed on the need to control the situation

