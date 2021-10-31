A port in a storm

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Trauma Care Centres (TCC) that came up along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in October, 2020, have turned lifesavers for scores of motorists travelling along the stretch. In just one year, the staffers of the TCCs set up at 10 interchanges along the ORR have saved the precious lives of as many as 900 persons who met with accidents.

Stepping up the efforts further, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has now decided to introduce drone services for transporting medicines to accident spots. Apart from this, the HGCL and TCCs are also devising strategies to introduce air ambulance services for shifting patients to hospitals as soon as possible.

Introduced with an aim to bring down the number of lives lost on the ORR stretch, the TCCs now deliver the full spectrum of care to each and every injured patient. These TCCs, along with advance life support (ALS) ambulances, are rendering exceptional services to those who meet with accidents on the 158-km ORR.

Satisfied with the functioning of the existing TCCs, the HGCL had decided to add six more centres to the existing ones. These new TCCs will become functional from November 1 onwards at Kollur, Sultanpur, Medchal, Taramatipet, Raviryal and Pedda Golkonda.

Of the total 907 cases that the TCC staffers have attended to, they managed to save the lives of over 293 (32 per cent) persons by extending immediate first aid at the accident spot itself. Another 209 persons (23 per cent) who arrived at the centres with injuries were provided quality treatment and without any casualties. While about 188 persons (21 per cent) were stabilised in the TCCs and transferred to hospitals for further treatment, another 217 persons (24 per cent) were provided first aid at the spot itself and immediately shifted to hospitals for medical attention.

ORR project director and HGCL MD BM Santosh says that the TCCs have been set up to ensure that no lives are lost on the 158-km-long stretch. “Saving lives of citizens is of utmost priority. These centres have been set up by the State government to stabilise patients who are injured in accidents free of cost. Giving critical care to the patients during the golden hours will help save their lives,” he adds.

Pointing out that the TCCs also assist those facing other medical emergencies, including cardiac arrests and chest and abdominal trauma, he says that the staffers have been providing quality assistance to those in dire need of help.

The rapid assessment and immediate treatment by the ALS paramedics ensure quality care for all injured patients, regardless of the severity of their injuries. The type of facility where immediate treatment is rendered has shown to have a significant bearing on mortality.

Each TCC centre has two fully-equipped beds with all allied medical equipment, apart from four emergency disaster kits. The TCCs are also equipped with a telemedicine facility to provide the service of a medical professional remotely as per requirement.They also provide ALS ambulances to locations within 16 km radius for enabling immediate relief.

These ambulances too are equipped with required medical and paramedical personnel and has been strategically deployed at crucial interchange points along the ORR. The nearest ambulance picks up the victims and shift them to the nearest interchange, on being alerted of the accident.

The ambulances have facilities such as stretchers, monitors with defibrillators, a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, bandages and cervical collar for neck injuries.