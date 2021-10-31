STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

From painting to skating, it’s all child’s play for Yashna Baride

While most kids are focused on academics to fly high in life, eight-year-old Yashna Baride is focused on extra-curricular activities.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most kids are focused on academics to fly high in life, eight-year-old Yashna Baride is focused on extra-curricular activities. This multi-talented quick learner has already mastered singing, dancing, skating, playing violin and keyboard, painting, drawing, storytelling, fashion and robotics. That’s not all, Yashna can speak four languages — Telugu, Hindi, English and Marathi — fluently.

A resident of Suchitra Centre, Yashna studies in Class 3 at St Peters’ High School in Bowenpally. She took part in her first fashion show back in 2018, at the age of five, and reached finals by exhibiting and showcasing her skills in fashion, which left many flabbergasted.

Speaking to Express, Yashna’s father Sudheer Baride said that the young girl learnt most of the skills on her own, without the help of anyone around her. “There is no stopping Yashna once she lays her eyes on a new talent that amuses her. She learns everything in her own interest. She seldom seeks our help and we too do not insist on anything,” he says.

“One day, at around 12.30 in the night, she went to another room, took out my old violin and started playing it. We had noticed her interest in music when she was just two-years-old, by looking at the way she enjoyed music programmes on TV. But this was extraordinary,” says a proud dad who adds that she also knows how to play violin while skating. Yashna’s parents say that the kid knows how to draw pictures using water colour, crayons and sketch pens.“Yashna is a very flexible child and can easily draw pictures using any paint. She has painted various things on the walls of her room,” Sudheer mentions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A resident of Suchitra Centre Yashna studies in Class 3 at St Peters’ High School in Bowenpally.
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp