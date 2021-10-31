From painting to skating, it’s all child’s play for Yashna Baride

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most kids are focused on academics to fly high in life, eight-year-old Yashna Baride is focused on extra-curricular activities. This multi-talented quick learner has already mastered singing, dancing, skating, playing violin and keyboard, painting, drawing, storytelling, fashion and robotics. That’s not all, Yashna can speak four languages — Telugu, Hindi, English and Marathi — fluently.

A resident of Suchitra Centre, Yashna studies in Class 3 at St Peters’ High School in Bowenpally. She took part in her first fashion show back in 2018, at the age of five, and reached finals by exhibiting and showcasing her skills in fashion, which left many flabbergasted.

Speaking to Express, Yashna’s father Sudheer Baride said that the young girl learnt most of the skills on her own, without the help of anyone around her. “There is no stopping Yashna once she lays her eyes on a new talent that amuses her. She learns everything in her own interest. She seldom seeks our help and we too do not insist on anything,” he says.

“One day, at around 12.30 in the night, she went to another room, took out my old violin and started playing it. We had noticed her interest in music when she was just two-years-old, by looking at the way she enjoyed music programmes on TV. But this was extraordinary,” says a proud dad who adds that she also knows how to play violin while skating. Yashna’s parents say that the kid knows how to draw pictures using water colour, crayons and sketch pens.“Yashna is a very flexible child and can easily draw pictures using any paint. She has painted various things on the walls of her room,” Sudheer mentions.