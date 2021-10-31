WFH improved quality of life: JLL survey

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For many, working from home has been particularly beneficial for their work-life balance as the increased flexibility and more sustainable workloads have offered the individuals more opportunities to improve their quality of life.According to JLL’s Regenerative Workplace Survey, a global survey of 3,368 office workers in which responses from 10 countries, including 300 respondents from India, to assess the energy levels of the workforce and their state of mind.

As per the survey, 55 per cent of respondents said that they are not safe from Covid-19 while working from office, 35 per cent of them felt that not safe from mental stress in offices, and 36 per cent said they are feeling insecure while expressing a diverging point of view to colleagues for working in the offices.

Beyond providing access to new health and well-being amenities, the research revealed that the management itself plays a fundamental role in endorsing new healthy working habits.

It pointed out that only 38 per cent of the workforce feel fully supported when it comes to adopting healthy routines at work. An additional 39 per cent feel encouraged as long as their working hours are not affected.

On the other hand, the survey pointed out that working from home for long periods of time has led many to feel disconnected from office life and their workplace community. Although the majority of the workforce feel satisfied, the scale of employee discontent should set off alarm bells, the report said.

While employees have found some advantages in working from home, they recognise that the office outperforms in terms of informal interactions with colleagues. With hybrid work still in its relative infancy, the survey shows that only one-third of the workforce feel able to maintain high-quality interactions with colleagues while working remotely.

TS adds 168 cases of Covid

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 168 cases of Covid-19 after conducting 37,882 tests on Saturday. With this, the active cases stand at 4,072 as 191 previously affected individuals recovered. The State also saw one death, taking the toll to 3,955. Meanwhile, the highest number of cases came from GHMC limits with 62 cases, followed by 12 cases each in Karimnagar and Rangareddy