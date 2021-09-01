Hyderabad duo held for stabbing man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chatrinaka police on Tuesday arrested two men for killing 33-year-old Ayyavari Kadapa Umakanth by stabbing him twice on his chest and twisting his neck. The victim worked at a private sector firm and would reportedly pester the accused Abboju Ravi, 33, and Edla Venkateshwarlu, 29, for money to consume alcohol. Irritated by his constant pestering, the duo allegedly decided to kill him.