Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital files case on software firm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The General Manager of Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, on Monday, August 30, 2021 filed a case with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station against Kaseya VSA, an anti-virus software company, for updating their software without informing the hospital management.

Kaseya VSA reportedly updated the anti-virus software installed in the hospital systems without intimating the software administrators at the hospital, causing the systems to crash. However, all the data is safe. The police have registered the case and are investigating the case.