Hyderabad's Regional Passport Office felicitates ace shuttler PV Sindhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Regional Passport Office Hyderabad organised a felicitation ceremony to honour ace shuttler PV Sindhu for her historic win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah felicitated Sindhu by presenting her with a shawl and memento while recounting her incredible journey of resilience and sporting excellence.

Sindhu expressed her gratitude to the people of India for their unwavering support. She also added a word of appreciation for Ministry of External Affairs and the passport office for their continued assistance on passport and visa issues. Deputy Passport Officer who hosted the event. Head of the Branch Secretariat, Director of ICCR and Director of PoE marked their presence in the felicitation ceremony.