Hyderabad CP: Inform cops before setting up new Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

The police commissioner also assured that fogging will be carried out in mandaps and surrounding lakes will be cleaned.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesh idols in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar met with the officials of the departments concerned and members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Ustav Samithi (BGUS), on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Even though the commissioner said that permissions are not necessary to set up pandals, he asserted that a prior notice should be given to police stations concerned.

Anjani Kumar also assured that all possible help will be provided to Ganesh Ustav Samithi at all levels.The police commissioner also assured that fogging will be carried out in mandaps and surrounding lakes will be cleaned. A directory with all utility departments will be created and given to the BGUS.

The GHMC and HDMA will also distribute one lakh eco-friendly vinayaks  and water supply will be arranged for the Vinayak Chavithi. Additionally, 55 large cranes and 150 mobile cranes will be arranged for immersion, 15 swimmers, 50 boats will be  arranged in tankbund and 550 extra buses will be arranged for the  transportation of public till late night. The barricading of road for passing of processions is halfway done, informed the body.

