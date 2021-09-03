GHMC workers ‘beg’ to protest salary delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protesting against the inordinate delay in payment of salaries to the 700 outsourced sewerage workers, the BJP Mazdoor Morcha city chairman and GHMEU Employees Union sought alms in front of the GHMC head office, Tank Bund road on Thursday. They also threatened to stop services if salaries are not paid by tomorrow.

The leaders met the GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar and urged him to solve their problems. The Commissioner assured them that steps would be taken to pay the salaries on time. He said that `17,000 would be paid to sewerage workers at the earliest.

Strike notice

Meanwhile, the Bhagyanagar Municipal GHMC Employees Union issued a strike notice to the GHMC Commissioner that they will go on indefinite strike from September 6 if their demands are not addressed before the deadline. The demands include payment of salaries and pensions to all employees and pensioners on the first of every month.

