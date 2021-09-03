Heavy rains in Hyderabad stall life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon setting over the State, several areas of the city received heavy downpour on Thursday night. Waterlogging was reported from many low-lying areas such as Yousufguda, Amberpet, Ameerpet, Meerpet, parts of the old city as citizens were reminded of the last year’s floods when day-to-day life was brutally hit.

At many places people were stuck while travelling back from their offices as rains continued to disrupt normal life. Till 9 pm, Balanagar recorded a highest rainfall of 68 mm, followed by Shaikpet (66 mm), Yousufguda (64 mm) and Khairatabad (58 mm).

The weather warning with India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal - Malkajgiri, Medak, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad and other parts of the State in the coming two days.