Police begin probe after horse dies in shooting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Thursday launched a probe against the management of Madras Talkies, a film production company, and the owner of a horse, after the animal died during the shooting of a movie, Ponniyan Selvan, on August 11.

On a complaint from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India volunteer Manpreeth Singh Nishter, a case under Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Abdullapurmet police station on August 18.

The complaint stated that several horses were used for hours at the film due to which they were tired and dehydrated. The horse which died is one of them. A veterinarian who conducted a postmortem examination of the horse, also confirmed that the horse was tired and dehydrated. PETA stated that based on whistle-blower reports, a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died during the shooting of the film.