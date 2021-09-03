UoH shines as 396 students get placed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) recorded the highest number of campus placements in its history this year. As many as 396 students of the varsity have received placement offers from reputed firms, all of which were coordinated through the campus’ Placement Guidance Advisory Bureau (PGAB).

Just before the lockdown in March, more than 221 students were placed in 132 companies via campus placements.Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz, Professor-in-charge for the PGAB, said, “It is gratifying to see that against odds like a pandemic, the PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch of students. We are confident that these students will do the UoH name proud.”