STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fancy some Korean?

The K-pop craze has created a curiosity and demand for Korean cuisine in Hyderabad. We speak to restaurants specialising in the cuisine, and food bloggers about how it became a rage.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

korean food

The best part about Korean foods is that they are savoury, spicy and nutritious, all at the same time and can be enjoyed any time of the day.

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  P addictive melodies, slick choreography, production values and an endless parade of attractive South Korean performers have put K-pop on the international map. In fact, Korean popular music is such a rage in Hyderabad that it has created a curiosity and demand for Korean cuisine.  

The best part about Korean foods is that they are savoury, spicy and nutritious, all at the same time and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Chubby Cho, a popular Asian theme restaurant in Jubilee Hills, is known for its varieties of Korean ramen. Vijay Mandal, the manager, says the demand for Korean food in Hyderabad is high especially among the youth. “Most of our guests are millennials and the GenZ.

This restaurant was started with the aim to provide the locals with authentic Korean ramen. When we opened, there was just one restaurant that served Korean ramen, but it was not authentic. That’s when we decided to add Korean ramen to our menu. Also, there was a demand for for some good ramen. We started getting regular customers,” says Vijay.

Another restaurant, 7 Sisters in Banjara Hills, which started out with Northeastern cuisine, has become popular for its Korean spread. From melt-in-your-mouth dumplings to Kimbap and other authentic Korean delicacies, it has been a hit hangout.

Kailash Lama, the founder, says 7 Sisters was basically started with the aim to provide authentic Northeastern cuisine. “However, people wanted to try out Korean food, which made up expand our menu. We have a lot of varieties of Korean dishes which are cooked by Korean chefs. There is a massive demand for Korean food in Hyderabad especially because of the way the dishes are presented. Kimbap, Bibambap and Ramen have been the most sold dishes. Of these, our customers love Kimbap and Ramen the most,” he says. 

According to city-based food blogger Mohammed Zubair (Instagram @hyderabad.food.diaries), there are not many exlusive Korean restaurants in the city. “People in Hyderabad have been crazy about the cuisine. Over the coming years, there definitely will be more people who would choose to have Korean foods,” he says.

Popular favs

  • Ramen n Kimchi
  • Bibimbap n Kimbap
  • Bulgogi n Soft Tofu Stew
  • Soy Sauce Crab
  • Sundae n Galbi
  • Japchae
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korean food
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp