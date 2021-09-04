Fancy some Korean?

Tejal Sinha By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P addictive melodies, slick choreography, production values and an endless parade of attractive South Korean performers have put K-pop on the international map. In fact, Korean popular music is such a rage in Hyderabad that it has created a curiosity and demand for Korean cuisine.

The best part about Korean foods is that they are savoury, spicy and nutritious, all at the same time and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Chubby Cho, a popular Asian theme restaurant in Jubilee Hills, is known for its varieties of Korean ramen. Vijay Mandal, the manager, says the demand for Korean food in Hyderabad is high especially among the youth. “Most of our guests are millennials and the GenZ.

This restaurant was started with the aim to provide the locals with authentic Korean ramen. When we opened, there was just one restaurant that served Korean ramen, but it was not authentic. That’s when we decided to add Korean ramen to our menu. Also, there was a demand for for some good ramen. We started getting regular customers,” says Vijay.

Another restaurant, 7 Sisters in Banjara Hills, which started out with Northeastern cuisine, has become popular for its Korean spread. From melt-in-your-mouth dumplings to Kimbap and other authentic Korean delicacies, it has been a hit hangout.

Kailash Lama, the founder, says 7 Sisters was basically started with the aim to provide authentic Northeastern cuisine. “However, people wanted to try out Korean food, which made up expand our menu. We have a lot of varieties of Korean dishes which are cooked by Korean chefs. There is a massive demand for Korean food in Hyderabad especially because of the way the dishes are presented. Kimbap, Bibambap and Ramen have been the most sold dishes. Of these, our customers love Kimbap and Ramen the most,” he says.

According to city-based food blogger Mohammed Zubair (Instagram @hyderabad.food.diaries), there are not many exlusive Korean restaurants in the city. “People in Hyderabad have been crazy about the cuisine. Over the coming years, there definitely will be more people who would choose to have Korean foods,” he says.

Popular favs