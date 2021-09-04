STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 crore fund for startups, MSMEs under DRDO scheme

Bansal said that startups working with T-Hub and T-Works could make efficient use of funds.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Startups and MSMEs can now avail Rs 10 crore as Technology Development Fund (TDF) to develop cutting-edge solutions for DRDO’s defence technology. T-Works and T-Hub co-hosted a high-level DRDO team led by Nidhi Bansal, Director, DRDO-TDF, to orient startups and MSMEs on the Ministry of Defence’s scheme on Friday. 

Bansal said that startups working with T-Hub and T-Works could make efficient use of funds. He said that 20 per cent of the fund could be used by startups to utilise services of incubators supporting them. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, has said that T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, would enable startups to develop products which meet stringent quality standards of DRDO, through access to industry-grade equipment and in-house technical experts. 

“The facility will lower the barriers for participating companies, by providing high-end prototyping techniques at affordable prices- all under one roof in our 78,000 square-foot centre,” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works and Director of Electronics, EV and ESS.  TDF has been established to promote self-reliance in defence technology as part of ‘Make in India’ initiative.

