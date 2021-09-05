330 cranes to be utilised for Ganesha idol immersion in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With Ganesha Chaturthi round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to engage 330 mobile and static cranes for the immersion of Ganesha idols at a cost of Rs10 crore. Of them, 33 cranes will be installed at Hussainsagar and 11 on NTR Marg Road. The civic body has planned 122 static cranes and 208 mobile cranes at different lakes, tanks and baby ponds.

The cranes will be deployed through agencies. The agency on Tank Bund would be asked to provide an adequate number of sandbags and other suitable materials in order to prevent any kind of damage to the newly erected ornamental lamps, laid pavements and railings.

An artiste gives final touches to a Lord Ganesha idol in Khairatabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

GHMC officials told Express that cranes consisting of three types, 15 tonne capacity of crane with 40-inch boom length, 30-70 tonne capacity of crane with 80-150 inch boom and mobile cranes with 15-tonne capacity, will be used.

OFFICIALS TAKE STOCK OF IMMERSION MEASURES

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited Tank Bund, PVNR Road and NTR Marg Road on Saturday. They will be finalising the arrangements for Ganesha idol immersion at the earmarked locations on Tank Bund road