STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

330 cranes to be utilised for Ganesha idol immersion in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad civic body has planned 122 static cranes and 208 mobile cranes at different lakes, tanks and baby ponds.

Published: 05th September 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan works on idols of Lord Ganesha made last year at his workshop.

An artisan works on idols of Lord Ganesha made last year at his workshop. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Ganesha Chaturthi round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to engage 330 mobile and static cranes for the immersion of Ganesha idols at a cost of Rs10  crore. Of them, 33 cranes will be installed at Hussainsagar and 11 on NTR Marg Road. The civic body has planned 122 static cranes and 208 mobile cranes at different lakes, tanks and baby ponds. 

The cranes will be deployed through agencies. The agency on Tank Bund would be asked to provide an adequate number of sandbags and other suitable materials in order to prevent any kind of damage to the newly erected ornamental lamps, laid pavements and railings. 

An artiste gives final touches to a Lord Ganesha idol in Khairatabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

GHMC officials told Express that cranes consisting of three types, 15 tonne capacity of crane with 40-inch boom length, 30-70 tonne capacity of crane with 80-150 inch boom and mobile cranes with 15-tonne capacity, will be used. 

OFFICIALS TAKE STOCK OF IMMERSION MEASURES 
MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited Tank Bund, PVNR Road and NTR Marg Road on Saturday. They will be finalising the arrangements for Ganesha idol immersion at the earmarked locations on Tank Bund road

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh idol immersion MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Tank Bund
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp