Heavy rains jam traffic in Hyderabad; forecast ominous in Telangana till September 7

HYDERABAD: Heavy Rains lashed several parts of the city on Saturday afternoon, inundating roads and hindering traffic movement for several hours. As a result, waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in many parts of the city. More such scenes may occur during the next three days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a three-day rainfall warning for Telangana from September 5 to 7.

Moosarambagh Bridge was closed as its causeway was overflowing with water. The rains prompted the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing to issue an advisory requesting people to stay indoors. Citizens can dial 040-29555500 to seek assistance from the DRF (disaster response force).

Multiple roads joining at the 6 Number Chowrasta in Amberpet lie inundated with water, in Hyderabad on Saturday | vinay madapu

Until 9 pm on Thursday, the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s weather stations recorded 92 mm rain in Asmangadh, 76 mm in Amberpet, 63.50 mm in IS Sadan and 55.8 mm in LB Nagar.

Cops clear way for ambulances

Personnel from Malakpet traffic police station cleared the way for two ambulances that were stuck in a traffic jam caused by the heavy rain, by directing them to the adjacent lane. Heavy waterlogging had occurred at Nalgonda X roads, where the ambulances were stuck. The traffic personnel then took over and, from Nalgonda X roads to Chaderghat, covering a distance of around one kilometer, ran and cleared traffic in front, facilitating a smooth passage for the ambulances.