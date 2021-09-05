Hyderabad civic body begins distribution of free clay idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated steps to distribute 70,000 environment-friendly Ganesh idols, which are made of clay, for free at different locations in the city. On Saturday, 8,000 idols were distributed at 16 locations. Another 8,000 will be distributed on Monday. The clay idols are being distributed to promote eco-friendly idols and the distribution process will go on till September 9.

The clay idols will be distributed from 30 centres across the city and four vans will also be used for the purpose of distribution. The clay idols have been procured from artisans to support them and the idols will be supplied for free to reduce the usage of idols made of Plaster of Paris, thus reducing the environmental pollution.