STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body begins distribution of free clay idols

The clay idols will be distributed from 30 centres across the city and four vans will also be used for the purpose of distribution. 

Published: 05th September 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesh idols in Hyderabad.

An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesh idols in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated steps to distribute 70,000 environment-friendly Ganesh idols, which are made of clay, for free at different locations in the city. On Saturday, 8,000 idols were distributed at 16 locations. Another 8,000 will be distributed on Monday. The clay idols are being distributed to promote eco-friendly idols and the distribution process will go on till September 9.

The clay idols will be distributed from 30 centres across the city and four vans will also be used for the purpose of distribution. The clay idols have been procured from artisans to support them and the idols will be supplied for free to reduce the usage of idols made of Plaster of Paris, thus reducing the environmental pollution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh idol Clay idols Telangana
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp