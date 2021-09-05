Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar launches campaign against child abuse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police’s support centre for women and children, Bharosa, launched a campaign against child sexual abuse (CSA), WE CAN. The campaign will comprise an extensive awareness drive aimed at preventing CSA followed by a strong action plan to make the children aware of their safety.

VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, along with ACP Shikha Goel launch WE CAN, a campaign against child sexual abuse, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

The WE CAN campaign was flagged off by Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner, Hyderabad City Police, and VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi in the presence of Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Hyderabad and D Divya, Commissioner, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW).

Anjani Kumar, in his address, applauded the diligent needful actions by the Bharosa team in each and every case. The efforts resulted in 86 convictions, he added. Shikha Goel stated that the Bharosa team will reach stakeholders in schools, hospitals and orphanages to spread awareness about CSA.