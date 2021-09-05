Hyderabad rape case: State counsel's query on affidavit to father of accused disallowed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the State counsel asked one of the accused’s father Pinjari Hussain about how he had come to know that he had to submit an affidavit before the commission, the commission stated that the “question is found to be incorrect and therefore disallowed”.

The commission clarified that it has issued a public notice, calling upon people to come forward before the commission. The State counsel replied, “It is necessary to know at whose behest the affidavit was submitted to the commission, especially in the absence of any averment that he has submitted in response to a public notice.”

The commission noted, “the argument cannot be accepted since persons responding to the public notice cannot be expected to state in their affidavit that they are responding to the public notice issued by the commission, since the commission has been formed by the order of Supreme Court and general public is expected to respond to the public notice issued by the commission.”

Further, the commission asked Pinjari Hussain that he had earlier stated that the lorry owner Srinivas Reddy came along with four persons in civil dress and that they were the police, to take his son. Subsequently, he stated in his evidence that the persons were in police uniform. When asked which of the two statements was correct, Hussain replied: “They were in uniform.”