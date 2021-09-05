No one told us about lifting of reservoir gates: Hyderabad residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the claims of authorities that information was shared to residents on the banks of Musi river prior to the release of waters from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, the residents held that neither any official communication was made nor any official visited the localities to alert the residents.

Speaking to Express, residents in the localities like Shankarnagar, where around 400 to 500 houses are located, alleged that officials failed to communicate about the lifting of gates at Osmansagar on Saturday, September 4, 2021. It was only when Express communicated, the locals telephoned the officials to confirm this. “None of the officials from any of the departments including GHMC or Revenue Department or police or political leaders told us about the matter through phones, nor did anyone physically contacted us. No one is bothered about us,” said Heera Singh, a resident and supervisor working for a GHMC civil contractor.

As rains lashed the city on Saturday, a motorist with a pillion rider crosses Musi Bridge, which is flooded with water, in Hyderabad

Some of them who were unaware of the opening of floodgates at Osmansagar expressed anguish that the authorities have failed to learn from last years’ experience. “This negligence on the part of officials puts lives at risk. Who will be responsible if some untoward incident takes place? Even last year, we were not informed initially and officials only alerted when the deluge struck. The authorities do not even have a proper plan to shift and accommodate the affected people,” lamented Syed Bilal, City vice president of Human Rights Forum.

A tempo rushes past a waterlogged street in Uppal

The visuals of the rising water level and inundating the Moosrambagh bridge connecting Malakpet and Amberpet by evening were widely shared on social media. People started tweeting tagging Minister KT Rama Rao, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development Arvind Kumar and others. “As there is an increase in the water levels in Moosrambagh area, Malakpet Bridge may collapse,” tweeted Shaik Salauddin, president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union.

In 2020, apart from Shankarnagar, Kamal Nagar, Moosa Nagar and other localities faced flooding and damage, while residents are yet to receive their compensation. In Shankarnagar alone, some 25 houses were listed as completely damaged by the Revenue Department.