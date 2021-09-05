STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

SC/ST doctors in Telangana allege bias in promotions

One of their key demands was to establish a roaster system to ensure that eligible doctors from the SC/ST community also got a chance to hold senior posts.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleging discrimination in the way senior administrative positions of the Health Department are filled, the Telangana SC/ST Government Doctors Association staged a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 4, 2021, demanding parity and transparency in the process. 

The protesting doctors stated that despite their seniority and years of experience, they were left out of key positions not only at the level of District Medical and Health officers (DMHO), but also at the level of Principals, Director of Health and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner.

“Of the 100-odd doctors eligible to hold these senior posts, nearly 70 belong to SC/ST groups. Yet none of them have been placed in senior positions of administration,” said Dr Babu Rao, head of the association.
The doctors further said that several key positions were currently held by people of one specific caste. This has been the case for the past 6-7 years, they claimed.  One of their key demands was to establish a roaster system to ensure that eligible doctors from the SC/ST community also got a chance to hold senior posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana SC ST Government Doctors Association Health Department Director of Health and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner District Medical and Health officers DMHO
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp