Hyderabad metro revises timings, to run till 11.15 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rescheduling the Metro timings from Monday, September 6, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) further extended the operating time of trains.

From Monday, the Metro will operate from 7 am (first train) to 10.15 pm (last train to leave from respective stations). The last train will reach all terminating stations by 11.15 pm. Since July this year, the time was 9.45 pm for last trains leaving from respective stations and terminating time was 10.45 pm.

“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing face masks, regular hand sanitisation, and thermal screening, among others,” LTMRHL spokesperson informed.