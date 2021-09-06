Hyderabad: One dead, two others gravely injured in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A game of ludo turned tragic after a brawl broke out among friends, resulting in the death of a person and injuring two others. The incident took place at about 2 am on Sunday in Mangalhat police station limits. A scuffle broke out among seven friends, leaving one person dead, while playing a game of ludo and all of them were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased Mohammed Haneef, 25, from Gachibowli, Rasheed, 30, from Tappachabutra, and Mohammed Mustafa, 24, and four others gathered for a meet-up in Mangalhat. While they were playing ludo, they were also drinking alcohol.

Meanwhile, a heated argument broke out which quickly turned into a fistfight with all of the seven persons allegedly involved. Haneef sustained critical injuries after being attacked and died on the spot. Mustafa and Rashid were also allegedly stabbed and sustained serious injuries. Neighbours alerted the police, who took the injured to Osmania General Hospital for treatment and Haneef for autopsy. The police are on the lookout for the four others who escaped from the spot before the police arrived.