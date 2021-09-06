Hyderabad trio held for selling swords, daggers to make easy money

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Zone Team of Commissioner’s Task Force along with Saifabad police apprehended three accused who were trying to sell sharp-edged swords and daggers near New Hills Hotel, Band Lane, Basheerbagh. The police seized also 87 large swords with scabbards, eight daggers with scabbards, one two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

The main accused Rathan Raj Kumar, 55, runs a shop, Mahaveer Gifts and Novelties, at Siddiamber Bazar. He ordered the weapons in bulk amount and got it imported from New Delhi under the guise of gift articles and stored it in his godown. The other accused Ankith Lal and Syed Khaleel joined the business and were sharing pictures of the product among their contact list. The trio started selling the swords at inflated prices. The cops raided the store and caught the accused.