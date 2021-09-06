STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad trio held for selling swords, daggers to make easy money

The police seized also 87 large swords with scabbards, eight daggers with scabbards, one two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Zone Team of Commissioner’s Task Force along with Saifabad police apprehended three accused who were trying to sell sharp-edged swords and daggers near New Hills Hotel, Band Lane, Basheerbagh. The police seized also 87 large swords with scabbards, eight daggers with scabbards, one two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

The main accused Rathan Raj Kumar, 55, runs a shop, Mahaveer Gifts and Novelties, at Siddiamber Bazar. He ordered the weapons in bulk amount and got it imported from New Delhi under the guise of gift articles and stored it in his godown. The other accused Ankith Lal and Syed Khaleel joined the business and were sharing pictures of the product among their contact list. The trio started selling the swords at inflated prices. The cops raided the store and caught the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Zone Team Commissioners Task Force New Hills Hotel Band Lane Basheerbagh Sword selling Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp