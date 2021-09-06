Union Minister Kishan Reddy to take up Hyderabad's Ambedkar statue issue 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, paid a visit to former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao, to inquire about his health and well-being on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

During the conversation, the Congress leader raised the issue of the damaged statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Punjagutta lying in the police station since three years. He said the State government wanted votes of SCs but was neglecting the issue of reinstalling the statue at Punjagutta.

Reddy assured that he would represent the issues to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and would see to the installation of Babasaheb’s statue.