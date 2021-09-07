STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Book on standardised treatment for Covid in India released by AIG Hosps

The 164-page guidelines book has 33 chapters ranging from the interpretation of RT-PCR, RAT tests to the role of drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in managing post-Covid symptoms. 

Published: 07th September 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and Director Dr GV Rao, unveils the Covid-19 Protocol and Guidelines book in Hyderbad on Monday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and Director Dr GV Rao, unveils the Covid-19 Protocol and Guidelines book in Hyderbad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a unique effort to set a standard of treatment for Covid-19, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad released the Covid-19 Protocol and Guidelines book as a ready-reckoner for practising physicians. The book was released by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, in Hyderabad on Monday. 

The 164-page guidelines book has 33 chapters ranging from the interpretation of RT-PCR, RAT tests to the role of drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in managing post-Covid symptoms. “The entire medical fraternity has been working diligently for the last 585 days since Covid-19 was first detected in India. It is high time that an evolved standardised protocol for managing the deadly pandemic was published,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, said, “The AIG Covid-19 protocol book is an earnest attempt from our side to put forward the science and experience from our tertiary care centre into a form that is easily consumable by physicians across the country so that ultimately more and more patients are benefitted,” he said.

Nearly 25 clinicians of the hospital have worked on these protocols and nearly 1 lakh copies of the booklet will be distributed free of cost across India. “The pandemic has shown that we simply cannot copy-paste the protocols as the virus has behaved differently in the subcontinent. Hence, it is vital for India to develop its own protocol and that’s why AIG Hospitals’ highly experienced and accomplished clinicians got together to develop them,” added Dr GV Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals. The digital copy of the booklet can be downloaded from aighospitals.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid treatment book
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp