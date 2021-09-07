Book on standardised treatment for Covid in India released by AIG Hosps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique effort to set a standard of treatment for Covid-19, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad released the Covid-19 Protocol and Guidelines book as a ready-reckoner for practising physicians. The book was released by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 164-page guidelines book has 33 chapters ranging from the interpretation of RT-PCR, RAT tests to the role of drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in managing post-Covid symptoms. “The entire medical fraternity has been working diligently for the last 585 days since Covid-19 was first detected in India. It is high time that an evolved standardised protocol for managing the deadly pandemic was published,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, said, “The AIG Covid-19 protocol book is an earnest attempt from our side to put forward the science and experience from our tertiary care centre into a form that is easily consumable by physicians across the country so that ultimately more and more patients are benefitted,” he said.

Nearly 25 clinicians of the hospital have worked on these protocols and nearly 1 lakh copies of the booklet will be distributed free of cost across India. “The pandemic has shown that we simply cannot copy-paste the protocols as the virus has behaved differently in the subcontinent. Hence, it is vital for India to develop its own protocol and that’s why AIG Hospitals’ highly experienced and accomplished clinicians got together to develop them,” added Dr GV Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals. The digital copy of the booklet can be downloaded from aighospitals.com.