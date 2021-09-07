Hyderabad International Airport wins 2 awards by CII for energy management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad International Airport clinched the CII ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards at the 22nd National Award Ceremony for ‘Excellence in Energy Management’, the officials of GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited) informed on Monday. In the virtual conference and exposition on Energy Efficiency held from August 24-27, GHIAL was recognised with ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ accolades for the third and fifth years in a row, respectively.

“On behalf of GHIAL, Prasanna Kumar Potdar, head of Engineering and Technical Services, and Vijay Rathod, head of PTB Engineering, received the awards digitally on August 27,” officials added.

“We are delighted to receive the award(s) which reaffirms our unwavering commitment to serve passengers and an affirmation of our efforts to improvise and render the best use of the energy resources available,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL.