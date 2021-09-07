Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to spend Rs 27 lakh for cleaning Hussainsagar

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be spending around Rs 26 lakh to Rs 27 lakh for clearing Hussainsagar by removing and transporting remains of Ganesh idols before and after immersion at all platforms on the NTR Marg. This year, the 10-day festivities will commence on September 10 and conclude with idol immersion on September 19. The HMDA, through private agencies would engage men and machinery for the removal of remains of Ganeshs idols, including frames, Plaster of Paris, jute and steel frames, and for removal of other materials such as flowers, garlands and other pooja material along the NTR Marg. It will deploy JCBs, cranes, tippers and trucks for 20 days.

Sources said that immersions will be done along the NTR Marg and Tank Bund Road. The removal operations and cleaning of the shoreline, will be taken up on alternate days during the festival period, and have to be completed within seven days from the last day of immersion.

The removed materials and remains of idols from the water body would be kept at designated locations, and the same would be carted away to the GHMC transfer station in order to keep the shoreline and NTR Marg neat and clean. Every year, lakhs of devotees gather to witness idol immersions.

