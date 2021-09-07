STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to spend Rs 27 lakh for cleaning Hussainsagar

JCBs, cranes to clean lake for 20 days after Ganesh idol immersion

Published: 07th September 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

 Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspects the arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion in Tank Bund on Monday

 Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspects the arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion in Tank Bund on Monday

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be spending around Rs 26 lakh to Rs 27 lakh for clearing Hussainsagar by removing and transporting remains of Ganesh idols before and after immersion at all platforms on the NTR Marg. This year, the 10-day festivities will commence on September 10 and conclude with idol immersion on September 19. The HMDA, through private agencies would engage men and machinery for the removal of remains of Ganeshs idols, including frames, Plaster of Paris, jute and steel frames, and for removal of other materials such as flowers, garlands and other pooja material along the NTR Marg. It will deploy JCBs, cranes, tippers and trucks for 20 days.

Sources said that immersions will be done along the NTR Marg and Tank Bund Road. The removal operations and cleaning of the shoreline, will be taken up on alternate days during the festival period, and have to be completed within seven days from the last day of immersion.

The removed materials and remains of idols from the water body would be kept at designated locations, and the same would be carted away to the GHMC transfer station in order to keep the shoreline and NTR Marg neat and clean. Every year, lakhs of devotees gather to witness idol immersions.

REMOVAL AND CLEANING UP IN 7 DAYS
Immersions will be along Tank Bund and NTR Marg.The removal operations and cleaning up of shoreline, will be on alternate days during the festival period, and have to be completed within seven days from the last day of immersion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Hussainsagar Hussainsagar cleaning
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp