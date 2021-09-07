STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

She’s all about the bling

She was also one of the few Indians to be invited to Manchester to represent the Mancity team during one of their matches.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

London/Hyderabad based blogger Meenakshi Pamnani DB

London/Hyderabad based blogger Meenakshi Pamnani DB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What a perfect closet to profile...it’s the wedding season. Meenakshi Pamnani DB, a.k.a The Shimmer Girl (@theshimmergirl), is a London/Hyderabad-based blogger who began blogging about fashion in 2014. Focusing on traditional and wedding attire, she loves shimmer and pink. She has worked with the finest fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle brands and is keen on making her content unique, relatable and trendy. She was also one of the few Indians to be invited to Manchester to represent the Mancity team during one of their matches. Express takes a look at Meenakshi’s closet for some inspo. Check out what we found

Favourite brands
Zara, H&M and Urbanic are her favourites, apart from home-based labels Mode Minimal and Jasthi Clothing. When it comes to shoes, you’ll find her walking in Tory Burch. Meenakshi goes for long-lasting handbangs such as Michael Kors. When it comes to makeup, it’s got be MAC, Too Faced, Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty. Her accessories are from H&M

Go-to styles
Just like her Instagram handle suggests, Meenakshi loves anything that shimmers and blings. A maxi dress is her go-to outfit on a regular day -- she’s drawn to the comfort and the fact that she can experiment with it by adding accessories. But for events, you’ll find her in formals or a co-ord set. They are professional as well as chic

Prized possession 
A seven-year-old Michael Kors bag which reminds her of when she spent an entire month’s salary on it. Now that things are much easier for her, the bag reminds her of how far she’s come 

Accessories  
Meenakshi loves a glammed up look. According to her, even a simple accessory changes and adds so much style. She goes for embellished hair bands, hoop earrings, layered neck pieces, sunglasses and belts

Oldest, newest items in your closet
The oldest item is an anarkali suit which she made out of her mom’s 26-year-old Banarasi reception saree. 
Her latest addition is a Tory Burch bag

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi Pamnani DB
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp