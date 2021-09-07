She’s all about the bling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What a perfect closet to profile...it’s the wedding season. Meenakshi Pamnani DB, a.k.a The Shimmer Girl (@theshimmergirl), is a London/Hyderabad-based blogger who began blogging about fashion in 2014. Focusing on traditional and wedding attire, she loves shimmer and pink. She has worked with the finest fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle brands and is keen on making her content unique, relatable and trendy. She was also one of the few Indians to be invited to Manchester to represent the Mancity team during one of their matches. Express takes a look at Meenakshi’s closet for some inspo. Check out what we found

Favourite brands

Zara, H&M and Urbanic are her favourites, apart from home-based labels Mode Minimal and Jasthi Clothing. When it comes to shoes, you’ll find her walking in Tory Burch. Meenakshi goes for long-lasting handbangs such as Michael Kors. When it comes to makeup, it’s got be MAC, Too Faced, Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty. Her accessories are from H&M

Go-to styles

Just like her Instagram handle suggests, Meenakshi loves anything that shimmers and blings. A maxi dress is her go-to outfit on a regular day -- she’s drawn to the comfort and the fact that she can experiment with it by adding accessories. But for events, you’ll find her in formals or a co-ord set. They are professional as well as chic

Prized possession

A seven-year-old Michael Kors bag which reminds her of when she spent an entire month’s salary on it. Now that things are much easier for her, the bag reminds her of how far she’s come

Accessories

Meenakshi loves a glammed up look. According to her, even a simple accessory changes and adds so much style. She goes for embellished hair bands, hoop earrings, layered neck pieces, sunglasses and belts

Oldest, newest items in your closet

The oldest item is an anarkali suit which she made out of her mom’s 26-year-old Banarasi reception saree.

Her latest addition is a Tory Burch bag