STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

71% Hyderabad women faced bias at work over health issues

About 71 per cent women in Hyderabad said they faced a hostile workplace in terms of reactions to their health issues, and this was likely leading to many of their female colleagues to quit work.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Women working on kattan.

Women working on kattan.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when female workforce participation is dropping to a new low at the national level, the discrimination being faced by women over their health is high. A report, titled ‘Indian Women’s Health Report 2021,’ compiled by Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has found that a whopping 71 per cent of women in Hyderabad said that their male colleagues lacked sensitivity towards women-related health issues.

The study, which involved inputs from nearly 1,000 women from seven major cities — Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune — researched on the various biases, stigmas and misconceptions that women in white-collar jobs face owing to their health issues.

About 71 per cent of the women in Hyderabad said they faced a hostile workplace in terms of reactions to their health issues, and this was likely leading to many of their female colleagues to quit work. The survey notes that at least 77 per cent of women currently working in the city have observed their female colleagues either quit the job or take a sabbatical, and one of the key reasons for this break was health issues like PCOS, endometriosis or pregnancy-related issues. 

The study also highlights that a large number of women across the country face stress while trying to balance their family with professional obligations, resulting in them giving low priority to their health. 
“Nearly half of the women respondents reported facing difficulty in managing personal health (52%) & the other half faced difficulty in managing family (41%), even though both rank high in their priority list; family ranks 1st followed by personal health,” stated the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Womens Health Report 2021 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Women in the work force Working women Telangana Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp