STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CBI case on ex-officials of National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad

Inquiries further revealed that the accused resorted to irregularities by falsely justifying bills, quotations, no stock accounting, no certification about the quantity of tenders called.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of cheating and criminal misconduct against former officials of National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) at Hyderabad, private contractors and several other unknown employees for causing a wrongful loss of Rs 1.22 crore to the institution. 

The irregularities which took place in the process of awarding tenders for printing training material and payments to the contractors, for the nationwide orientation of Barefoot Technicians (BFT) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2015 and 2016, came to light recently. 

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dr Rajnikanth, former professor at NIRD, Dr Papamma, former Editor and Sridhar Goud, former Accounts Officer, with the active involvement of other concerned officials pulled off the fraud. Payment to the tune of `1.56 crore in excess was made to two contractors hired for printing the material.

Inquiries further revealed that the accused resorted to irregularities by falsely justifying bills, quotations, no stock accounting, no certification about the quantity of tenders called. Market rates were not obtained by calling quotations and there was no competition certificate. The printed material was not brought into the campus and dispatched from the printing locations themselves. There was no record to show the quantity claimed to be printed, has been printed or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation CBI NIRD National Institute of Rural Development International Labour Organization ILO
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp