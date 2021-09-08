STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure uninterrupted water supply, says Hyderabad sewerage board's Dana Kishore

Kishore appealed to people not to open manholes at any cost and it they find any open manholes or damaged manholes, they can call customer care on 155313.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:39 AM

Representational image of water supply.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed the Water Board officials to ensure that there is no interruption in drinking water supply in view of incessant rains in the city. During a meeting, the board officials asked the officials to focus more on quality of potable drinking water and to take special measures to ensure that drinking water is not polluted due to rains. 

The Water Board is also taking all the scientific precautions required by ISO 10500-2012 to provide clean water to the urban population. It has so far distributed 6.50 lakh chlorine bills in the affected areas, low-lying areas and slums.

“We are also educating the public on how to purify water using chlorine bills,” he said and added that board is paying special attention to the prevent waterborne diseases. Kishore appealed to people not to open manholes at any cost and if they find any open manholes or damaged manholes, they can call customer care on 155313.

