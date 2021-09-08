Hyderabad duo held for selling narcotics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons supplying hashish oil to youngsters were caught by the South Zone Task Force and SR Nagar police on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The hunt to nab one of the absconding offenders is still on. The cops also seized 25 small hashish oil containers and two mobile phones. The accused Mohd Mahaboob Ali and Mohd Ibrahim are residents of Borabanda. The South Zone Task Force along with SR Nagar police apprehended the accused while they were selling the banned substance.